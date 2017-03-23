Making 'America, the Beautiful' again

I couldn't get this article to post so decided to put it here: (

http://wkar.org/post/what-steve-bannon-and-jeff-sessions-shared-vision-remaking-america#stream/0

It's about Steve Bannon's and Jeff Session's view of remaking America.

This is just a small beginning excerpt:

"TERRY GROSS, HOST: This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. If you want to understand the far-reaching domestic goals of the Trump presidency, you have to understand the working relationship between Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, and Jeff Sessions, the former Alabama senator and new attorney general.

That's according to my guest, Emily Bazelon, a staff writer for The New York Times Magazine whose latest article is about how Bannon and Sessions have long shared a vision for remaking America. Now, she says, the nation's top law enforcement agency, the Department of Justice headed by Sessions, can serve as a tool for enacting that vision. Bazelon is also the Truman Capote Fellow for Creative Writing and Law at Yale Law School. Emily Bazelon, welcome back to FRESH AIR. Why did you want to write about the relationship between Jeff Sessions and Steve Bannon?

EMILY BAZELON: When I started researching the ties between Jeff Sessions and Steve Bannon, I was really struck by their ideological accord and also by the number of years they've been working together in a kind of concerted fashion to advance that agenda. And it actually seemed to me that their relationship predates Bannon or Sessions' relationships with Donald Trump. And that in a sense they were laying the groundwork for this presidency years earlier, although I don't think they were doing that on purpose. I think they took a long-shot bet on Trump that just happened to pay off. I also wanted to think about what makes potentially the Trump presidency different from other Republican presidents. You know, a Republican president comes into office. We expect a more conservative approach on a variety of issues. But there are also ways in which the Trump presidency is distinct from other Republicans. And I think that looking at Sessions and Bannon is a way to really get at what those differences are."

I See a difference in President Trump (and Mr. Bannon as well as others on the team), too. It's mostly about Business, and putting us in-charge of them, instead of the other way around.

'For the People' a phrase oft cited over the years that we haven't seen since possibly Theodore Roosevelt.

(From Wiki:

"Theodore Roosevelt Jr. was an American statesman, author, explorer, soldier, naturalist, and reformer who served as the 26th president of the United States from 1901 to 1909. As a leader of the Republican Party during this time, he became a driving force for the Progressive Era in the United States in the early 20th century.")

A Republican by definition is conservative (of the good stuff), yet, is progressive to add (or subtract, in this case) what must be done to put government as an accountant, so to speak, "of, for and by the people".

I believe they will.