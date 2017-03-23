Police Identify Suspect In London Attack Near Parliament; Death Toll Rises To 4 : The Two-Way : NPR

Excerpt:

In a visit to the House of Commons Thursday morning, Prime Minister Theresa May said the suspect in the case was British-born and had previously been under the eye of security agencies. "Some years ago, he was once investigated by MI5 in relation to concerns about violent extremism. He was a peripheral figure; the case was historic; he was not part of the current intelligence picture," May said of the attacker. She added that investigations are continuing. "Our working assumption is that the attacker was inspired by Islamist ideology," the prime minister said. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, through a media outlet with ties to the extremist group. In a brief statement, it called the attacker an ISIS soldier — but the British government says a direct link with ISIS has not been confirmed. Calling it "an attack on free people everywhere," May said, "We are not afraid, and our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."