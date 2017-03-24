Steve Bannon's Movies

I've been reading about Mr. Bannon's movies; reading and watching trailers, mostly, but all of them sound beneficial -- a different perspective of some people and times in some cases, others would be a 'first thought,' so to speak.

Occupy Unmasked 2012 · Documentary In the Face of Evil: Reagan's War in Wor… 2004 · Documentary Generation Zero 2010 · Documentary Battle for America 2010 · Documentary Torchbearer 2016 · Documentary The Hope & the Change 2012 · Documentary District of Corruption 2012 · Documentary Hating Breitbart 2012 · Documentary

..All of those, particularly... things to learn and think about!

Here's one, for the moment, "District of Corruption" (2012)

"Storyline - The latest film from award-winning director Stephen K. Bannon: District of Corruption, traces the arc of government corruption and secrecy from the Clinton administration through the Bush years to the current corruption and transparency crises of the Obama administration. "

I didn't follow the past Presidents routinely, and had mixed emotions about Obama - sometimes seeing a bit of favoring Wall St. ..And all of the add-ons in ACA (yikes!!), along with the automatic payment increases...even increasing the penalty fee (:O), and automatically upped and charged the tax payer every 10 years, all of that costing billions or trillions over time. Well...all of that money going to 'them' (the Gov) sounded ridiculous to me, and I couldn't believe SCOTUS approved that rip-off!! That's unconstitutional forcing us, taxpayers, into buying a Business product that's not of our own choosing! And I read that many poor would actually lose money if they followed the rules, so would likely opt-out, anyway! With the add-ons and everything, they were definitely out to make money!

So, despite all of that, I didn't know what else was going on, so the movie might be an eye-opener for me.