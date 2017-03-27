From Robert Drayper's NYT Magazine Story on Trump's Legislative Agenda

Had trouble linking this, so will try this spot.

Replica ( since it appeared on my search, and I thought it was an excellent quote/conclusion from Mr. Bannon ):

" Steve Bannon (Gage Skidmore/Flickr) From Robert Draper’s NYT Magazine story on Trump’s legislative agenda: Up to this point, Ryan had epitomized to Bannon everything that was wrong with the Republican Party.

Discussing the two parties’ shortcomings, Bannon later told me, “What’s that Dostoyevsky line: Happy families are all the same, but unhappy families are unhappy in their own unique ways?” (He meant Tolstoy.)

“I think the Democrats are fundamentally afflicted with the inability to discuss and have an adult conversation about economics and jobs, because they’re too consumed by identity politics.

... And then the Republicans, it’s all this theoretical Cato Institute, Austrian economics, limited government — which just doesn’t have any depth to it. They’re not living in the real world.”

Bannon’s not wrong, you know. More: As [Bannon] would later tell me: “The working class, and in particular the lower middle class, understands something that’s so obvious — which is that they’ve basically underwritten the rise of China. Their jobs, their raises, their retirement accounts have all fueled the private equity and venture capital that built China. Because China’s really built on investments and exports, right? People are smart enough to know that they’re getting played by both political parties. The two may be different on social issues, but when it comes to fundamental economics, they’re both the same. That’s why the American working class is interested in trade. It’s linked to their lives.”