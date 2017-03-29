Menendez to AIPAC: Steve Bannon a 'White Nationalist'

Excerpt:

"WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) took aim at President Donald Trump Chief White House Strategist Stephen K. Bannon on Tuesday, falsely claiming that “white nationalist dog whistles” were being “blown by Steve Bannon in the West Wing.” “Whether it is the delegitimization of Israel by the United Nations, the intimidation, and isolation promoted by BDS, or the white nationalist dog whistles blown by Steve Bannon in the West Wing, it is up to all of us to stand up, to stand together and speak out against antisemitism in all of its forms,” Menendez said at the annual American Israel Public Affairs Conference (AIPAC) Tuesday morning. “And that includes raising our voices together in rejecting antisemitism, racism, and xenophobia.”