Reince Priebus denies rumors of infighting with Steve Bannon - Business Insider

" The day after the Breitbart story was published, Bannon and Priebus talked to The Hill in a joint phone call, insisting that they're a "united team" and there's no tension between them.

"Reince is doing an amazing job," Bannon told The Hill. "We are executing on President Trump's agenda in record time. That's because Reince is getting the job done."

Priebus echoed this message of unity in his interview with Hewitt.

"I think the president's put around him a lot of smart people that have accomplished a lot of big things in their life," he said. "And everyone works together to get to consensus, and at the end of the day, it's about advancing the president's agenda." Priebus also said the "sort of palace intrigue stuff isn't anything unusual" with White House staff. "