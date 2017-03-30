Newsvine

chloe.

 

About "Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends." ~ de LaMartine Articles: 140 Seeds: 684 Comments: 67115 Since: Oct 2008

Reince Priebus denies rumors of infighting with Steve Bannon - Business Insider

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by chloe. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSilicon Alley Insider
Seeded on Thu Mar 30, 2017 3:55 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

" The day after the Breitbart story was published, Bannon and Priebus talked to The Hill in a joint phone call, insisting that they're a "united team" and there's no tension between them.

"Reince is doing an amazing job," Bannon told The Hill. "We are executing on President Trump's agenda in record time. That's because Reince is getting the job done."

Priebus echoed this message of unity in his interview with Hewitt.

"I think the president's put around him a lot of smart people that have accomplished a lot of big things in their life," he said. "And everyone works together to get to consensus, and at the end of the day, it's about advancing the president's agenda." Priebus also said the "sort of palace intrigue stuff isn't anything unusual" with White House staff. "

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor