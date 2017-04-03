Steve Bannon Lambasted by Libertarians and Morning Joe in Wake of Health Care Failure - IREHR

In the wake of the failure of the Trump administration to push through the American Health Care Act (AHCA), several prominent libertarian organizations have stepped up attacks on top adviser and former Breitbart editor Steve Bannon. '

The criticisms stem in large part from a meeting Bannon held with the House Freedom Caucus, a group that attacked the AHCA from the right as not going far enough to gut the Affordable Care Act.

____

..And in my opinion, the reason it didn't go far from the Obamacare Act, is because the AHCA is reported to have been written by the Ins. Industry.

I know Obamacare is all about money, and is a total rip-off. It even has extra stuff included that have nothing to do with health. Additionally, even the opt-out fee is increased with time, and the poor will likely opt-out since they have to spend more than they are now in following the rules. As if that isn't enough, the taxpayers are charged an upped amount every ten years!! I didn't read the other plan, but written by the Ins. Industry would make it as favorable for their Industry as they can.

The best part---they aren't forcing you to pay them with a price or fee!!!!!

At any rate, the Caucas was wrong to attack Mr. Bannon--he wants to replace spending for their Business (OB Care)with something more affordable and not paying 'them,' that a state or the people of that state decide on...I think.