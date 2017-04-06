PHOTOS: The Many Proposals For President Donald Trump's Border Wall Between U.S. And Mexico : The Two-Way : NPR

"By the time bidding closed Tuesday, there was no lack of companies competing to build the wall President Trump has proposed for the border between the U.S. and Mexico. In fact, by The Associated Press' count, upwards of 200 organizations had expressed interest in designing and building it for Customs and Border Protection. Despite their common goal, the companies submitting bids have followed some radically different paths in their approach. Among the submissions are walls with solar panels, wire mesh and sloped, slippery surfaces. There are even walls that are no walls at all — statements standing instead as protests of a policy that from the start has drawn a lot of resistance."