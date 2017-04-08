Reince Priebus tries to broker peace between Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner - CBS News

" White House chief of staff Reince Priebus called a meeting with chief strategist Steve Bannon and senior adviser Jared Kushner to encourage the two to work out their differences following reports of infighting among President Donald Trump’s top White House officials. “Reince had the two sit down with him to clear the air and agree [on focusing] on the agenda and ending the back and forth,” a White House official told CBS News. The meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, comes in the wake of reports that Mr. Trump may be considering a major shakeup in his top staff, and that Priebus and Bannon’s jobs are in danger. The White House has pushed back on those reports.

Ivanka Trump, Kushner’s wife and Mr. Trump’s eldest daughter, dismissed claims of infighting in a recent interview with “CBS News This Morning” as mere differences of opinion. She recently joined the White House staff in an official capacity as assistant to the president.