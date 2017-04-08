Newsvine

Why We (in the US) Must Have Only '1' Value System

By chloe.
Sat Apr 8, 2017 5:14 PM
Now I see why Syria has the problems it has! ..and other ME countries that do. It's the value system issue that makes the difference! You can't have large factions of people living in the same area that have different attitudes of 'right and wrong' that will kill the others there that believe another way of life is the wrong (or right) thing to do.

They can't be 'talked to,' or told not to kill others that value a different way of life, to accept other life styles, because their belief system--value system-- tells them not to!!!  They are told that others are infidels--- defective, so to speak, and must be killed. Talking to them, or trying to convince them to see differently - doesn't work.

Actually, that's true of any belief system that portrays non-believers as defective in some way. We have to accept that. However, if there is another belief/value system that sees the need to destroy/kill the different value system--that's where we need to draw the line. We won't accept anyone that will kill us for having a different attitude or view in life--especially on our own soil.

 

