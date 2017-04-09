Newsvine

chloe.

 

About "Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends." ~ de LaMartine Articles: 141 Seeds: 694 Comments: 67425 Since: Oct 2008

Why Jews Get Uneasy When Steve Bannon Calls Jared Kushner A 'Globalist' – The Forward

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by chloe. View Original Article: forward.com
Seeded on Sun Apr 9, 2017 5:50 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Stephen Bannon, the chief strategist for President Donald Trump, reportedly applied the epithet to Kushner, the president’s increasingly busy senior adviser, who is Jewish.

The Daily Beast reported on the name-calling in an article on the latest White House palace intrigue, which has seen Bannon’s stock fall while Kushner’s has been rising.

“Globalist” is one of Bannon’s favorite insults, and he uses it in opposition to “nationalist,” the outlook he claims to represent. “They’re corporatist, globalist media that are adamantly opposed to an economic nationalist agenda like Donald Trump has,” he complained in an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February. Read more: http://forward.com/news/breaking-news/368490/stephen-bannon-called-jared-kushner-a-globalist-here-s-why-the-term-makes-s/

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor