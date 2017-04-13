No Matter What Happens To Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions Will Press His Anti-Immigrant Agenda | The Huffington Post

*Video too*

"No matter what Bannon’s fate, however, his strand of ethno-nationalism will live on in the Trump Justice Department under Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The 70-year-old former Alabama senator has already set the Justice Department on a new path by targeting immigrants, reining in police department reform efforts and curtailing efforts to protect voting rights."

"We are a nation with a culture and a reason for being"

Let's not let anyone else's culture and reason for being take what we have away.