The new "Unicorn Frappucino" has a lot of sugar in it, but sure is pretty!!

" Starbucks fans are getting fairy-dusted by the new Unicorn Frappuccino but what's actually in the pink, sparkly drink? The coffee giant describes the limited edition treat as sweet, fruity and "pleasantly sour." The bright Frappuccino even changes colors, with a blue swirl mixing into the pink base to make purple.