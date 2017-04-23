President Trump is a 'world class narcissist,' but he's not mentally ill, says the psychiatrist who helped define narcissism - LA Times

Excerpt:

"“Most mentally ill people are nice, they’re well mannered, they are decent, they are unselfish, they are good people,” Frances said. “Trump is none of these.

When you lump someone who is bad with people who have mental illness, it stigmatizes the mentally ill population. Less an insult to him and more an insult to them.”

Frances is a former chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at the Duke University School of Medicine. He also chaired the task force that wrote the fourth edition of the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders” or D.S.M-IV.

“When I wrote the criteria for narcissism, we were not thinking about its possible use in a political mudslinging contest,” he said. “The idea that this would be a vehicle for expressing disapproval or delegitimizing a president didn’t occur to us 40 years ago. If it had, I would have suggested leaving it out.”"

Agreed.

I think Trump's approach to what we now have is that of personality and experience, and money. We've never had a President that was this outspoken, 'real' about was has been going on, and interested in putting 'the people' first over Business.

That doesn't mean 'mental disorder,' rather it shows that he is done playing it as a game for the rich to shadow over us--for their own gain.

He wants to 'fix' what he can for us while he still has a chance to do it. He doesn't 'need' to play the game that the wealthy of this country set; he sees where it's leading... turning us into another insignificant third world country for their gain (and dominance).

It 'can' be reversed; that's the point.