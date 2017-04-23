Video shows American Airlines flight attendant challenging passenger to fight - The Washington Post

Excerpt:

American Airlines is investigating an incident in which a male flight attendant reportedly upset a female passenger to the point of tears, then later was recorded getting into a heated confrontation with a male passenger who tried to come to the woman’s defense. “We have seen the video and have already started an investigation to obtain the facts,” American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott said in an email to The Washington Post on Saturday. “What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers.”