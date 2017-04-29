Newsvine

Am I the Only One Who Thinks Steve Bannon Is Probably Very Nice? from ZZ Grunnings

You know, this article is meant to be sarcasm, but the older video in #6 does make a point about: there's a barbaric war between Islam and Christianity that's been brewing a long time, Capitalism has different venues--it's not just one thing (ie--crony Capitalism, Marxist Capitalism, etc.) and the value system created by the West's belief in Christianity and the principles. We need to preserve what's best for 'us,' not the wealth created that's best 'for them'..

I don't believe S. Bannon is ranting, and neither am I.

History tries to repeat itself---it never gives up, and neither should we!!!!!!  If we want what we have, our morals and values for Humanity's sake---we will have to fight to keep them...always.

