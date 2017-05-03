Steve Bannon's giant to-do list revealed in photo with rabbi | US news | The Guardian

This one:

"Partially obscured from view is a reference to the true Trump signature promise – that wall along the southern border. It reads “build the border wall and eventually make Mexico”. For the record, the wall remains proposed but without funding and without any Mexican consent."

Ok, so Mexico doesn't want to take responsibility for what their creeps do---then give them the responsibility in consequences. Come up with a consequence for every one of their citizens that forces illegal entry into our country (because they aren't able to use a program there??). There must be a way to do that.