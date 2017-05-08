Coal Companies are still Restricted

The debate/argument over coal companies polluting streams has made me wonder why 'they' would want the pollution to happen again, so I did some looking around. Tho Congress, through Congressional Review, did relax the coal mining rule, the OSMRE since 2009 has been wanting to update its guidance.

These Rules are in effect:

"First, a company that wants to open a surface or underground mine needs to avoid causing damage to the “hydrologic balance” of waterways outside of its permit area. The rule goes into excruciating detail on what these definitions mean, but it’s basically a much stricter limit on dumping waste and debris in surrounding ecosystems.

Second, companies and regulators have to do a baseline assessment of what nearby ecosystems look like before any new mining begins. They then have to monitor affected streams during mining, and the company has to develop a plan for restoring damaged waterways to something close to their natural state after mining is done."

..And, though it doesn't address all the problems, it does make it harder for those companies to pollute streams...and, more importantly, there was verbiage that communities can say they don't want the companies in their jurisdiction. Additionally, I still say if it is proven that a company is causing harm to the residents of that state or another via waterways, then sue the !@#$ out of them. You will win (get your way).

