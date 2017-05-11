Newsvine

chloe.

 

About "Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends." ~ de LaMartine Articles: 145 Seeds: 720 Comments: 68210 Since: Oct 2008

Corrine Brown, ex-congresswoman, found guilty of taking money from fake charity - CBS News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by chloe. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 5:23 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Excerpt:

"JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After a historic, nearly 25-year career representing Florida in Congress, former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown was found guilty on Thursday of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students. The verdict came after prosecutors outlined a pattern of fraud by Brown, 70, and her top aide that included using hundreds of thousands of dollars from the One Door for Education Foundation for lavish parties, trips and shopping excursions. She was convicted of 18 of the 22 charges against her, including lying on her taxes and on her congressional financial disclosure forms."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor