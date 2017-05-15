Family says JetBlue booted them from flight over a birthday cake - Chicago Tribune

Seeded excerpt:

"A family en route to a birthday celebration in Las Vegas this month said they were booted from a JetBlue flight over where to store a cake they had brought on board — even after, they said, they complied with instructions to move the cake to the floor.

The airline confirmed the incident occurred May 3 aboard JetBlue Flight 611 before takeoff from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. However, it is disputing the passengers' account, saying their removal was justified because their "behavior demonstrated a risk for additional escalation in air."

The incident was not widely reported until Saturday, after video the family took was published.

The couple, identified as Cameron and Minta Burke of New Jersey, told the New York Daily News that the trip had been arranged as a surprise for Minta's 40th birthday. The plan had been to fly with their two children to Las Vegas, where they would meet up with relatives - and they had brought with them a buttercream cake from Tonnie's Minis bakery in Harlem, according to the newspaper."