Who was in Trump's meeting with the Russians? - CNNPolitics.com

What did Trump reveal in the White House meeting? According to The Washington Post, Trump described details to Lavrov and Kislyak about how ISIS hopes to use laptop computers as bombs on planes. "I get great intel. I have people brief me on great intel every day," one official with knowledge of the meeting described Trump as saying, according to the Post, before the President reportedly relayed specific intelligence. In April, CNN first reported that US intelligence and law enforcement agencies believed that ISIS and other terrorist organizations had developed new ways to place explosives in laptops and other electronic devices to evade airport security screening methods. Officials told CNN at the time that the ban came about following the collection of intercepted material and "human intelligence." According to US and diplomatic officials, Israeli intelligence was a source for some of the information about ISIS bomb-making capabilities that the President discussed with Russian diplomats. McMaster: Trump's actions wholly appropriate 00:53 What has been the White House's explanation? The White House has scrambled to respond to the news for the last 24 hours, at first denying the story, then arguing that Trump was "wholly appropriate" to discuss the information with the Russians. "At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the President did not disclose any military operations that weren't already publicly known," McMaster told reporters Monday night. "I was in the room. It didn't happen." Powell flatly said: "This story is false." But then Trump seemingly admitted sharing information, tweeting Tuesday: "As President I wanted to share with Russia... which I have the absolute right to do."

As McMaster said (whom was also there), "what was said by Trump, "was wholly appropriate". He did not discuss means or methods, or military operations.

As I see it, both countries are fighting the goals of ISIS and should discuss what they are doing as well as ways to subvert their intentions.