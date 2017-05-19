Saudi Arabia, Ignoring Trumps Slights, WILL Give HIM A ROYAL WELCOME

Seeder not working for me, so thought I'd try this.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/18/world/middleeast/trump-saudi-arabia-summit.html

Excerpt:

" BEIRUT, Lebanon — When President Trump heads to Saudi Arabia on Friday for his first trip overseas since taking office, it will be for much more than a run-of-the-mill state visit.

The Saudis have internationalized the event, organizing a sprawling “Arab Islamic American Summit” with leaders from dozens of Muslim countries, as well as talks with the king, the inauguration of a counterterrorism center, forums for business executives and young people, and a country music concert.

Saudi Arabia, home to some of Islam’s holiest sites, will be pulling out all the stops for a man who has declared “Islam hates us” and said the United States was “losing a tremendous amount of money” defending the kingdom.

But Saudi Arabia and its Persian Gulf allies were so angry over President Barack Obama’s Middle East policies that they appeared prepared to dismiss Mr. Trump’s remarks as campaign rhetoric, and to see in him a possibility of resetting relations.

_____

This sounds like a good start!!