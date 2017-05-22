Trump announces Saudi Arabia defense deal - CNN Video

Full video of President Trump's visit to Israel and to join with the Netanyahus. I sense Trump had to work at holding back tears after talking with them, seeing the beauty of the ancient sites, speaking of his renewed policy re Iran, and feeling the honest work that Israel is so repondent to in wanting to destroy the Terrorism and killing.

Their relationship to destroy the Barbarism in the ME is honest, heartfelt and powerful.

They are on the same page. They both want it to end, as well as Iran's agenda to dominate.

This is a 'chance' for positive change, as I see it.

It's a 'battle'---between '"good and evil".

An old battle, but eventually 'good' wins.