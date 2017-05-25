President Trump at the Vatican

Can't Seed for some reason so am using this instead:

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/24/world/europe/pope-trump-vatican-meet.ht

"VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis put climate change on the agenda of his first meeting with President Trump on Wednesday, and the subject is likely to come up again and again in the president’s encounters with other world leaders in the coming days.

That could put Mr. Trump on the back foot after what had been an energetic swing through the Middle East.

The pope presented the president with a copy of his influential encyclical on preserving the environment, while in a broader meeting, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, urged Mr. Trump not to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

Mr. Trump told his Vatican hosts that he would not make a final decision until after he returned to the United States, despite some expectations that he could announce a decision at the Group of 7 summit meeting in Italy this weekend."