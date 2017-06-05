Newsvine

chloe.

 

About "Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends." ~ de LaMartine Articles: 150 Seeds: 735 Comments: 68802 Since: Oct 2008

Putin dismisses US claims about Trump, Russia and elections - The Washington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by chloe. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Sun Jun 4, 2017 11:26 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Excerpt:

WASHINGTON — Russian President Vladimir Putin is dismissing as “a load of nonsense” the idea that Russia has damaging information on President Donald Trump and denies having any relationship with him. “I never met with him. We have a lot of Americans who visit us,” Putin said in an interview with NBC’s “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.” He added: “Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something? Are you all — have you all lost your senses over there?”

Some on Newsvine must have---there's been no proof!!!!!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor