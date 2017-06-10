F-35 fighters grounded over oxygen problems - CNNPolitics.com

"For military jets, oxygen deprivation has been a nagging problem. The Navy's F/A-18 fighter jet pilots experienced a rising rate of "physiological episodes," Navy officials told Congress in March. Navy investigators had identified 382 cases, including 130 that involved some form of oxygen contamination, and 114 with a failure of the jet's system that maintains cabin pressure. The Air Force's F-22 fighter pilots also struggled with hypoxia-like symptoms back in 2012, which led to limitations on F-22 flights until the issue was resolved. The Air Force said Friday that the F-35 program office has created a team of "engineers, maintainers and aeromedical specialists to examine the incidents to better understand the issue."