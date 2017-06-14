Turkish minister lands in Qatar aiming to help ease Gulf rift| Reuters

Excerpt:

The Gulf Arab states have not made public their demands of Qatar, but an Al Jazeera journalist shared on Twitter a list that includes Qatar severing diplomatic ties with Iran and expelling members of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas group and the Muslim Brotherhood who live in Doha.

The list also includes ending support for "terrorist organizations" and ceasing "interference" in Egyptian affairs, charges that Qatar denies.

____

The 'right' and 'left' are at it again, but I have a different view of things this time.

Whatever is the truth in this situation re Qatar, It's not about Religion or supporting people that religiously 'believe' the same---it's about livelihood--peace---separating Religion from government affairs-- do away with the antagonists.

Yes, Turkey leans to the right, but they want to stop the problems that could lead to a World War.