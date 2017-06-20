Chelsea Clinton Scolds Steve Bannon for "Fat-Shaming' Sean Spicer

A grouchy Chelsea Clinton took issue Tuesday with a joke reportedly made by White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon — accusing him of ‘fat-shaming’ White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The former first daughter, who is definitely not running for political office anytime soon, was reacting to a report in the Atlantic about the scaling back of White House press briefings. The article included a text message Bannon sent to a reporter asking why fewer briefings were being held on-camera. “Sean got fatter,” Bannon reportedly quipped.

He was just joking!!!!! ..That's what "quipped" means..hahaha...no one would seriously say that on camera about someone else!!!!! Geesh!!!!