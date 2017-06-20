Newsvine

chloe.

 

About "Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends." ~ de LaMartine Articles: 152 Seeds: 744 Comments: 69191 Since: Oct 2008

Chelsea Clinton Scolds Steve Bannon for "Fat-Shaming' Sean Spicer

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by chloe. View Original Article: breitbart.com
Seeded on Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:01 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A grouchy Chelsea Clinton took issue Tuesday with a joke reportedly made by White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon — accusing him of ‘fat-shaming’ White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The former first daughter, who is definitely not running for political office anytime soon, was reacting to a report in the Atlantic about the scaling back of White House press briefings. The article included a text message Bannon sent to a reporter asking why fewer briefings were being held on-camera. “Sean got fatter,” Bannon reportedly quipped.

_____

He was just joking!!!!!  ..That's what "quipped" means..hahaha...no one would seriously say that on camera about someone else!!!!! Geesh!!!!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor