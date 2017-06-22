Newsvine

Former CIA officer accused of selling top secret information to China - The Washington Post

SOURCE: The Washington Post
Seeded on Thu Jun 22, 2017 5:30 PM
"A former CIA officer sold top secret and other classified documents to Chinese intelligence officials, according to charges filed Thursday in Alexandria federal court. Kevin Patrick Mallory, 60, of Leesburg, Va., was arrested Thursday and appeared briefly in front of Judge Theresa Buchanan on counts of delivering defense information to aid a foreign government and making false statements. He asked to be represented by a public defender. Mallory had a top secret security clearance until he left the government in 2012, prosecutors say, having worked at various government agencies and defense contractors."

