Tight circle of security officials crafted Trump's Syria warning - POLITICO

Excerpt:

" The careful language of the 87-word statement — which was drafted by the afternoon but was not released until close to 10 p.m. — was cleared by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Central Intelligence Agency, the State Department and the Defense Department before it was blasted out from the press secretary’s office.

On Tuesday, the White House insisted military officials and State Department officials were not blindsided by the statement, which warned Assad that if he launched another chemical weapons attack, “he and his military will pay a heavy price.”

“In response to several inquiries regarding the Syria statement issued last night, we want to clarify that all relevant agencies — including State, DoD, CIA and ODNI — were involved in the process from the beginning,” the White House said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “Anonymous leaks to the contrary are false.” "