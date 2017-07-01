It Means A Lot To Us...

When People remove/collapse our articles, it's like being kicked in the face, or taping or muzzling our mouths shut. Our Constitutional 'right' here in the US, and being on a corporate website (yes?) ...matters.

Free speech, no matter if someone disagrees, is allowed, and it 'matters' that someone took the time to write or seed the article. We need to honor and respect that. Also, just in case you don't know, my understanding of the 'ignore' feature is different with the 'nation' program. It used to be something we could change our minds about for this or that time. The comment was collapsed, but you could open it and close it again, and then move on. That made a lot of sense. Now, someone not very intuitive has changed the system to completely eliminate our comments from appearing to that person, so the other person not only doesn't have a choice for that time, they don't know we commented as a reply.

Now, putting someone on 'ignore' is similar to collapsing an article---it's like "kicking them in the face". If we don't like a person's comments...ok, we don't have to, but the other person might not feel/think the same, and deserves our consideration/courtesy if directing to us to at least respond with a cordial few words.

If you truly can't stand a person--then tell them!! Not in so many words, but cordially let them know that you don't want to exchange with them, and you never again want them to speak to you. Most people get that, and won't bother you again, but that means you won't be speaking to them on their articles, also. The ignore feature really doesn't tell you anything...so tell them to buzz off, if that's how you feel.

If the person is a Troll--someone specifically trying to hurt you, then it makes sense to ignore them using the feature, if you have to.

..We're good people, and the person you put on ignore (that's not trolling you) or collapsed is probably a good person, so let's tell them what we think/want--not ignore them and hope they know what's going on.