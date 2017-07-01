Off-duty firefighter who rescued plane crash victims speaks out - CBS News

Excerpt:

"Last Updated Jul 1, 2017 7:35 PM EDT SANTA ANA, Calif. -- An off-duty firefighter who came to the rescue of two victims of a small plane crash on the 405 Freeway is speaking out, CBS Los Angeles reports. John Meffert was driving home from his shift at the Avalon fire station at 9:30 a.m. Friday and watched as fire engulfed the small plane as it came down just short of the runway at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana. He initially decided, for his own safety, to stay back. But then he saw something that made him run toward the flames. Play Video Small plane crash-lands on California's 405 freeway "I'm on the phone with my dad," he said. "I kind of told him, there's a plane really low. I think it's going to hit me.""