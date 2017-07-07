Donald Trump says Russia meddled in election but 'nobody really knows' - Business Insider

excerpt:

Loathe to cast a shadow on his election victory, Trump has avoided firmly blaming Moscow for campaign hacking in the past, and on Thursday he was similarly elusive.

He argued variably that it could have been Russia, probably was Russia, and indeed was Russia while insisting it could have been other countries, too, and adding: "I won't be specific."

"A lot of people interfere," Trump said in Poland. "It's been happening for a long time." He did not specifically say whether he planned to discuss the issue with Putin.