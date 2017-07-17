Newsvine

chloe.

 

About "Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends." ~ de LaMartine Articles: 155 Seeds: 766 Comments: 70443 Since: Oct 2008

New Study Says Swearing Is An Emotional Release That's Good For You | Time.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by chloe. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTIME
Seeded on Mon Jul 17, 2017 12:37 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

excerpt: Great news for all you pottymouths: a team of researchers have found that swearing is actually good for you. @!%# yes! Psychologists at England's Keele University say cursing is a harmless, creative emotional release that can make you feel stronger, the Daily Mail reports. Basically, they argue that profanity is often used as a coping mechanism and can help us feel more resilient.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor