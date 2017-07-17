New Study Says Swearing Is An Emotional Release That's Good For You | Time.com

excerpt: Great news for all you pottymouths: a team of researchers have found that swearing is actually good for you. @!%# yes! Psychologists at England's Keele University say cursing is a harmless, creative emotional release that can make you feel stronger, the Daily Mail reports. Basically, they argue that profanity is often used as a coping mechanism and can help us feel more resilient.
