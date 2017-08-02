Newsvine

chloe.

 

About "Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends." ~ de LaMartine Articles: 155 Seeds: 764 Comments: 70288 Since: Oct 2008

Inmates Who Used Peanut Butter, and Guile, to Escape an Alabama Jail Are Caught - The New York Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by chloe. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Tue Aug 1, 2017 11:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Alabama peanut butter caper was not the most sophisticated jailbreak, but it did the trick.

Some inmates in Walker County Jail in Jasper saved peanut butter from their sandwiches and used it like modeling clay to help alter the number above a door that led to the outside. The change made the number resemble the ones above cell doors.

When an inmate demanded that a rookie guard open the door, the guard thought he was letting the inmate back into his cell.

Instead, on Sunday evening, a dozen inmates walked right through the door to make their escape.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor