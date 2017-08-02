Inmates Who Used Peanut Butter, and Guile, to Escape an Alabama Jail Are Caught - The New York Times

The Alabama peanut butter caper was not the most sophisticated jailbreak, but it did the trick.

Some inmates in Walker County Jail in Jasper saved peanut butter from their sandwiches and used it like modeling clay to help alter the number above a door that led to the outside. The change made the number resemble the ones above cell doors.

When an inmate demanded that a rookie guard open the door, the guard thought he was letting the inmate back into his cell.

Instead, on Sunday evening, a dozen inmates walked right through the door to make their escape.