10 hospitalized after American Airlines flight jolted midair - The Washington Post

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
An American Airlines flight lurched violently over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, sending drinks and people flying and putting 10 in the hospital after  landing in Philadelphia.

Alex Ehmke and his family had spent nearly 10 hours in the air flying home from a vacation in Greece, he told The Washington Post. Flight attendants were handing out a last round of drinks before landing, and the U.S. shore had just come into view.

He and his wife got their coffees. Five minutes or so passed.

What happened next is a bit of blur to Ehmke, but he recalled an announcement urging passengers to fasten their seat belts, though the safety light was already on.

