Charlottesville Tries To Pick Up Pieces After Day Of Deadly Unrest : The Two-Way : NPR

"[This] invitation of bigotry, hatred, racism, anti-Semitism, into the mainstream American civil society â€” it's time for this to stop," Signer tells NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith. "This is hopefully a turning point for the end of this movement."

On Sunday, the White House sought to clarify Trump's earlier remarks, releasing a statement that the president "condemns all forms of violence, bigotry, and hatred, and of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi, and all extremist groups. He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together."

I believe President Trump wants to see unity, not violence of any kind in America. It's not about looking or acting like another race; it's about accepting anyone with Constitutional and independent values - 'choice' to live the kind of life we are entitled and is legally met by our National standards.