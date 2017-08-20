Donald Trump Is a Nazi Sympathizer | Foreign Policy

You know, I just want to say that I don't know a lot about that War and the Confederacy, actually nothing to put it bluntly. It never came up in family or in school, so I want to say that when President Trump said it was a result of both sides, well, it made sense to me at the time..you know, it takes two to Tango type of thing. ..And, I read at another time that the war was not based on prejudice, but on hate from the south towards the north wanting to take away their cheaper form of economics, so they thought.

So now, I'm really confused about someone at the original fight that took place with someone chanting a nazi cry of 'the Jews aren't going to take over,' or to that effect. Why did this all start up again...why would someone be saying anything about Jews in this day and age---they aren't giving this country any problems, and they sure aren't trying to take over.

So, jfxgillis, I want you to know that I was just saying that what President Trump said about a fight that took place---two sides caused it, and I agreed that a fight is usually about two sides fighting, but I don't have the knowledge of that war to see anything about the Black race being hated, and the Jews might have been significant at that time, but they aren't now, so I really hope you see my confusion.

I don't support a racial hater. I do support a group of people being persecuted unjustly.. and I really thought it was caused by economics.

I hope instead of being flooded by links that members will instead give a brief summary of what was going on in their understanding, and why this all started up again.