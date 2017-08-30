Dear Programmers and others: If the original Site or new site is being returned, or already developed---PLEASE, please keep me on what was called,

...what was called "Newsvine" --couldn't get it to type.

I'm seeing many users/members having numbers added to the end of their screen names (like we did when we used to join).

If that's being done to signify to the programmers who to keep, or to make as "leftist" commenters, please consider me!!! I'm naturally in the middle, but always read both sides, and am always cordial regardless of the comment/commenter. I'm there to mostly read the article, but do read a comment or two, if it's by someone I usually read.

I'm not looking for another site to join just for the sake of being someplace to comment and read mirrored talking points, or difference of just any kind. I want to read what interests ME - not just an article from someone on a particular 'side'.

If your point is to make Newsvine a "leftist" Site only - I can accept that!! I either won't publish, or will publish something relevant to that side.

I like Newsvine's system, have been here since 2008, and saw it as something I liked. My original objective was to learn 'why' people, in general, chose the 'side' they did - what they wanted that side to accomplish. That's not what happened, but I stayed for different reasons with one being the diversity that was offered here in topics. However, if you want to go to strictly Political Left... I'd like to try it. ..Please..